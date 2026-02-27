Menu
Kerala actor assault case | State Government files appeal against actor Dileep's acquittal

The trial court had convicted the first six accused in the case -- Sunil also known as Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, and Pradeep.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 12:34 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 12:34 IST
