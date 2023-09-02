Kerala actor suffers cyber attack for highlighting farmers' plight

Jayasurya who was invited as chief guest at an agri-fest organised by the government in Kochi the other day in connection with Onam festival had flayed the delay of around six months in settling the dues to farmers for paddy procured through state government agency Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation.

The public statements of the actor has caused much embarrassment to the state government, that too at a time when the campaigning of the Left Front for the September 5 by-election to the Puthuppally assembly seat is at its peak.

The actor's speech also soon went viral on social media, prompting the pro-left activists to launch a counter cyber-attack on Thursday, which was also the actor's birthday.

Left fellow traveller and film-maker M A Nishad said in a social media post that it was just a show off by Jayasurya for some "visibility" and therefore it should be ignored. "Jayasurya is not aware of the real hardships of farmers," he wrote.

But, actors Joy Mathew and Hareesh Peradi and filmmaker Omar Lulu have backed Jayasurya. Mathew said that instead of scratching the back of those in power, Jayasurya spoke up for the hapless.

As Jayasurya's remarks stirred up debates over the plight of the farmers, State Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said on Friday that from next season onward efforts would be made to disburse the payment without delay. The state government also went into damage control mode, claiming that actor-farmer Krishna Prasad was already paid the dues for the paddy procured from him.

However, farmers' organisations said that around 25,000 farmers in the state were yet to get the price for paddy procured from them six months back.