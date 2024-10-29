Kerala ADM's death: CPI(M) leader Divya in custody after court rejected anticipatory bail

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CPI(M) leader P P Divya, has surrendered before the police after a local court in Kannur denied anticipatory bail to her on Tuesday. </p><p>Kannur district police chief Ajit Kumar confirmed to the media that she was taken into custody. </p><p>The police were facing strong criticism for delaying Divya's arrest. </p><p>Divya is accused of abetting suicide of Kannur additional district magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu by snubbing him and accusing him of corruption. </p> .CPM leader P P Divya denied bail in suicide abetment case; deceased ADM's family seeks her arrest.<p>Earlier in the day, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed rejected Divya's anticipatory bail plea.</p>.<p>With PTI inputs</p>