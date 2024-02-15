Kerala artisans bask in glory of Ayyappa idol installed at Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu temple

Thiruvananthapuram: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the BAPS Hindu mandir at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, a group of artisans from Kerala are gratified as the lord Ayyappa idol installed at the temple was made by them.
A group of 15 artisans led by Ananthan Achary and his son Anu Ananthan of Parumala in Pathanamthitta district made the Panchaloha idol as well as the model of the 18-holy steps of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala for the Abu Dhabi temple.
Achary told DH that the idol with the pedestal is four feet tall and it could be the tallest Panchaloha idol of lord Ayyappa.
Sixty-nine year old Achary, who hails from a traditional family of artisans with roots in Tamil Nadu, have been involved in making of idols and temples in Kerala as well as other states over the last many decades. They got the work for the Abu Dhabi temple through the tantri (head priest) of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.
"It took around six months to complete the work. Video footage for installation of the idol was also given while handing over the idol in January," said Achary.
Though the artisans were invited for the opening ceremony of the temple, they are planning to visit the temple on another day soon.
The team led by Ananthan Achary was involved in making of the flagpole and other decoratives of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple as well as many famed temples in Kerala.
Anu said that they were also involved in making idols and decoratives for temples in foreign countries Michigan and Tampa in the US.