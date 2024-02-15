Kerala artisans bask in glory of Ayyappa idol installed at Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu temple

Thiruvananthapuram: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the BAPS Hindu mandir at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, a group of artisans from Kerala are gratified as the lord Ayyappa idol installed at the temple was made by them.

A group of 15 artisans led by Ananthan Achary and his son Anu Ananthan of Parumala in Pathanamthitta district made the Panchaloha idol as well as the model of the 18-holy steps of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala for the Abu Dhabi temple.

Achary told DH that the idol with the pedestal is four feet tall and it could be the tallest Panchaloha idol of lord Ayyappa.