Kerala assembly disrupted over move to give remission to Chandrasekharan murder convicts

Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes after the Speaker denied permission even to present an adjournment motion notice on the moves to give remission to three convicts in the murder of dissident CPM leader T P Chandrasekharan.
Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front MLAs trooped to the well of the House shouting slogans against Speaker A N Shamseer for denying permission to K K Rema MLA to present the adjournment motion notice during the zero hour.
Subsequently, the Speaker rushed through the proceedings and adjourned the House for the day.
Rema, who is an opposition MLA, is the wife of Chandraekharan who was murdered at Onchiyam in Vadakara on Kozhikode - Kannur border area on May 4, 2012. The convicts in the case included CPM local leaders.
Earlier this year, the Kerala High Court enhanced the sentence of nine convicts to 20 years without remission and awarded life-term to two CPM local leaders who were later found guilty.
Even then, the names of the three convicts were among the names of prisoners recommended by Kannur central prison superintendent to the state government for remission.
Government sources clarified that it was only a recommendation.
The Speaker denied permission to the adjournment motion stating that it already became clear that no move to give remission was going on. This provoked the Opposition.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticised that the Speaker was trying to protect the government even as there was clear evidence for the move to give remission to Chandrasekharan murder convicts.The Opposition will strongly resist the move, he said.
Published 25 June 2024, 06:31 IST