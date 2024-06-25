Kerala assembly disrupted over move to give remission to Chandrasekharan murder convicts

Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes after the Speaker denied permission even to present an adjournment motion notice on the moves to give remission to three convicts in the murder of dissident CPM leader T P Chandrasekharan.

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front MLAs trooped to the well of the House shouting slogans against Speaker A N Shamseer for denying permission to K K Rema MLA to present the adjournment motion notice during the zero hour.

Subsequently, the Speaker rushed through the proceedings and adjourned the House for the day.

Rema, who is an opposition MLA, is the wife of Chandraekharan who was murdered at Onchiyam in Vadakara on Kozhikode - Kannur border area on May 4, 2012. The convicts in the case included CPM local leaders.