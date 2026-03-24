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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | A tight race in tough terrain of Peravoor

By fielding one of Kerala's most recognisable Left leaders, former health minister K K Shailaja, the party is making a strong push to connect with voters in this hillside constituency.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)kannurKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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