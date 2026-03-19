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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | All issues regarding candidate selection resolved, says VD Satheesan

Congress had released a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 07:53 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | All issues regarding candidate selection resolved, says VD Satheesan

In one line
Congress resolves candidate selection issues for Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 amid internal pressures.
Key highlights
Candidate list finalized
Congress announced 55 candidates and will release the remaining 40 soon, resolving all selection issues.
Internal party pressures
MPs Sudhakaran and Prakash sought seats, but Satheesan denied dissatisfaction, calling reports a 'media creation'.
Leadership's response
Satheesan assured support for disappointed members and dismissed delays, citing the screening committee chair's illness.
Election timeline
Polls are scheduled for April 9, with Congress claiming faster candidate selection than CPI(M).
Transparency concerns
Satheesan avoided confirming Sudhakaran's ticket, deferring to the final list announcement.
Key statistics
55
Number of candidates announced initially
40
Remaining seats to announce candidates for
April 9
Polling date for Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 March 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsVD SatheesanKerala elections

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