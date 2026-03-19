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Congress resolves candidate selection issues for Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 amid internal pressures.
Key highlights
• Candidate list finalized
Congress announced 55 candidates and will release the remaining 40 soon, resolving all selection issues.
• Internal party pressures
MPs Sudhakaran and Prakash sought seats, but Satheesan denied dissatisfaction, calling reports a 'media creation'.
• Leadership's response
Satheesan assured support for disappointed members and dismissed delays, citing the screening committee chair's illness.
• Election timeline
Polls are scheduled for April 9, with Congress claiming faster candidate selection than CPI(M).
• Transparency concerns
Satheesan avoided confirming Sudhakaran's ticket, deferring to the final list announcement.
Key statistics
55
Number of candidates announced initially
40
Remaining seats to announce candidates for
April 9
Polling date for Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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Published 19 March 2026, 07:53 IST