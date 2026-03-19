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Kerala assembly elections 2026 | BJP ally Twenty20's candidates missing in electoral rolls

So far the BJP announced the list of 86 candidates for Kerala and candidates for some more seats are still pending.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 12:00 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 12:00 IST
BJPKerala NewsTwenty20Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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