Kerala assembly elections 2026 | BJP ally Twenty20's candidates missing in electoral rolls

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and reality show fame Robin Radhakrishnan alias Robin RB are among the second list of 39 candidates of BJP for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-all-issues-regarding-candidate-selection-resolved-says-vd-satheesan-3937300">Kerala assembly elections</a>, two actors fielded by BJP's coalition partner Twenty20 were found to be missing in electoral rolls.</p><p>So far the BJP announced the list of 86 candidates for Kerala and candidates for some more seats are still pending. Many seniors like state general secretary M T Ramesh, former Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and state secretary J R Padmakumar are yet to get seats.</p><p>Rajasekharan, who is also a former state president of the party in Kerala, will seek mandate from Aranmula in Pathanamthitta where state health minister Veena George is contesting as Left Democratic Front candidate.</p><p>Another prominent leader party state vice president B Gopalakrishnan has been fielded at Guruvayur seat in Thrissur.</p>.BJP Kerala partner Twenty20 fields actors, reality-show fames and Congress leader's son-in-law.<p>Robin RB, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Kundara in Kollam district while cardiologist Dr. Prathap Kumar, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Kollam constituency.</p><p>Meanwhile, actors Veena Nair and Lakshmi Priya who were fielded by NDA partner Twenty20 promoted by Kitex group, were found to be not in the fresh voters list prepared after the special intensive revision (SIR). Hence the chances of the two contesting the polls hangs in balance.</p><p>While Veena Nair was nominated for Etumanoor in Kottayam, Lakshmi Priya was nominated for Perumbavoor. Twenty20 is now learnt to be in search of fresh candidates.</p>