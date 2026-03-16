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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026| BJP's first list of candidates reflect attempts to woo Christian vote banks  

While union minister George Kurian is fielded at Kanjirapally, BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony Joseph has been fielded from Thiruvalla.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsRajeev ChandrasekharK SurendranKerala electionskerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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