Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Call for leadership change in Left-front comes out in the open

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The call for a leadership change in the Left Front in Kerala is gaining steam with leaders coming out in the open.</p><p>CPI Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar told a news agency that new faces should come to the left-front's leadership in view of the humiliating defeat in the assembly elections.</p><p>Similar demands reportedly came up at a review meeting of the CPI too as strong resentment against Pinarayi VIjayan was considered to be a key reason for the LDF's rout.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Posters against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur following LDF's rout.<p>Banners seeking a leadership change had already appeared even in CPI(M) citadel Kannur.</p><p>Meanwhile, the CPI(M) state committee meeting on Wednesday decided to collect feedback of party workers from the grassroot level onwards as part of making corrective measures.</p><p>"All party workers would be given an opportunity to tell their opinion freely without fear. The party had made comebacks from such situations earlier also," said Govindan.</p>.Kerala Assembly election results 2026 | Kerala's Left bastion falls; questions remain over Pinarayi Vijayan's rule.<p>He said that organisational issues and false propaganda by opposite camps led to the LDF's defeat.</p><p>Govindan, who addressed a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram to brief the state committee decision, refused to take more questions on demands for leadership change and reasons for the defeat in the elections.</p><p>The left-front that was in power with 99 seats in the 140 member Kerala assembly was reduced to 35 seats in this election. The three seats won by the BJP are sitting seats of the left-front.</p>