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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Call for leadership change in Left-front comes out in the open

The left-front that was in power with 99 seats in the 140 member Kerala assembly was reduced to 35 seats in this election.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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