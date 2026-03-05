Kerala assembly elections 2026: CEC Gyanesh Kumar reviews preparedness in Kochi, reminisces his collector days

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar who reached Kochi to review preparations for the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/congress-close-to-finalise-candidates-for-kerala-assembly-election-3919628"> Kerala assembly elections </a>was quite excited about revisiting the city where he earlier served as district collector two decades ago.</p><p>The delegation led by the CEC will be holding meetings with representatives of political parties and top officials on March 6 and March 7. The CEC will also participate in voter awareness programmes.</p>.<p>Kumar didn't hide his excitement of visiting Kochi where he served as collector from 2001 to 2004. "Let me tell the people of Ernakulam (Kochi) that I am back after 22 years after serving as collector," he told reporters.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Trouble brews in CPI(M), ex-MLA Sasi expelled .<p>Various key development works of Kochi, including the three Goshree bridges that connect the islands of Vypin and nearby thickly populated regions to the mainland, happened during the tenure of Kumar, who was a 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer.</p><p>Kumar on Thursday held interactions with many of his ex-colleagues in Kerala. He is also visiting many parts of the city.</p><p>Kumar expressed hopes that the elections could be conducted smoothly in Kerala. "With the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman, I think we should be able to have one of the most transparent, free and fair elections in Kerala," said the CEC who is also visiting temples in the city.</p>