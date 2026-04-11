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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress refrains from discussing CM faces before results

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on Thursday, with results for all 140 constituencies to be declared on May 4.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewspoliticsCongressKeralaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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