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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Development focus replaces Sabarimala temple issue

Resentment within the party against Health Minister Veena George — visible even earlier — as well as criticism of the state’s health sector, make Veena’s path difficult.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 02:59 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 02:59 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsSabarimalaVeena GeorgeKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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