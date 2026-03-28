<p>Even as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala</a> women’s entry and gold heist issues persist, unlike in earlier elections, political parties — especially the BJP and the Congress — are not playing them up, even in Hindu pockets of the district such as the Aranmula constituency that includes Pathanamthitta town.</p><p>Neither BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan nor Congress candidate Abin Varkey has been heard highlighting the Sabarimala shrine issue during their campaign. Instead, the focus has shifted to development.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row: Who is Unnikrishnan Potti, Bengaluru-based Malayali under scrutiny .<p>While CPM candidate, sitting MLA and Health Minister Veena George, seeks to showcase her development initiatives, an under-construction flyover in the heart of Pathanamthitta and a bridge that had to be closed soon after its inauguration, just ahead of the election declaration, pose hurdles in her bid for a hat-trick victory.</p><p>Resentment within the party against her — visible even earlier — as well as criticism of the state’s health sector, make Veena’s path difficult.</p><p>The BJP’s setback in the recent local body polls in adjacent Pandalam, believed to be the place where Lord Ayyappa spent his childhood, could explain why both the BJP and the Congress are avoiding the Sabarimala issue.</p><p>“You should be campaigning that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is contesting here, as my mission is to implement Modi’s development visions,” Kummanam told party workers during the campaign.</p><p>BJP’s coalition partner Twenty20’s Thomas K Samuel, contesting from Ranni where the temple is located, initially maintained that the Sabarimala issue may not be a major factor and that development would be the priority. He later had to retract his remarks for obvious political reasons.</p><p>“People are more concerned about issues directly affecting their lives. Moreover, Sabarimala is no longer a fresh issue. Hence, deriving political mileage from it seems unlikely, unless some major development occurs just ahead of the polls,” said Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kumbazha near Pathanamthitta.</p><p><strong>Challenge for BJP</strong></p><p>Some BJP local leaders in Hindu pockets admit that winning in the Christian-dominated regions of Pathanamthitta remains a major challenge for the party. “A large chunk of voters here are abroad for study or work,” a leader pointed out.</p><p>While Veena’s earlier victories in the constituency were often credited to the Christian vote banks, young Congress leader Abin Varkey could now cut into that base. Having been at the forefront of protests against the government, Varkey may also benefit from the anti-incumbency sentiment against the Left Front government.</p>