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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Fathima Thahiliya becomes IUML's maiden woman MLA

Thahiliya said that she was considering her victory as the victory of the secular mindset of Kerala.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:12 IST
CongressKeralaIUMLLDFLeft Democratic Front (LDF)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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