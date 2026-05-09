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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Final decision will be taken in due course: Congress over CM post

The High Command is in a bind as Venugopal has the support of a majority of MLAs while there was an outpouring of support for Satheesan from party workers and the public.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalRamesh ChennithalaV D SatheesanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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