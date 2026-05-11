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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | High command’s decision on CM will be accepted by Congress workers: Ramesh Chennithala

He said the delay in taking the decision is part of a democratic procedure.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 06:33 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsRamesh ChennithalaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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