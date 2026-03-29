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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Meet the candidate: Sobha Surendran

The 51-year-old is now contesting from Palakkad where the party came second in the last three elections, including a by-poll.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsPalakkadAssembly election

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