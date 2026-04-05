Kerala assembly elections 2026 | Pinarayi tells a different story about CM Vijayan

<p>Dharmadam: Lekshmi, an elderly woman of Pinarayi in Kannur, turns emotional when speaking about their MLA, Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-cpim-dilly-dallying-over-sdpi-support-cm-pinarayi-losing-his-cool-3950043">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>.</p><p>"It is with his help that the takeover of my home owing to debt was avoided. He saved my family from losing our home," says Lekshmi, who was sitting on the bus waiting shed at Pinarayi on Saturday.</p><p>Her friend Komalavalli adds, "Not just Lekshmi, many of us got relief to our grievances from him. He is not at all a stubborn or unapproachable person as you people often say. He never shows any sort of discrimination to the people and extends help in all possible manner."</p><p>Salina, who runs a shop at Pinarayi, too has no different opinion about their MLA. "Comrade may look quite tough. But we never had any such experience from him. Whenever he comes to his home here, he will spend time at the MLA office and allow people to meet him. Even I approached him with a grievance of my sister and it was resolved," says Salina.</p><p>Prakashan, who was at Salina's shop to buy groceries, too adds that for them Vijayan was not the kind of stubborn or arrogant person as he is widely considered.</p><p>After campaigning for the party across the state, Vijayan on Saturday resumed campaigning in his own constituency Dharmadam, from where he is seeking mandate for the third time in a row.</p><p>Situated around 20 kilometres to the south from Kannur town, Dharmadam is a village that offers scenic views of backwater and mangroves. Kerala's lone drive-in beach Muzhappilangad is also located in Dharamadam. Over the last ten years the constituency witnessed considerable developments like setting up of an education hub with a cost of Rs 285 crores and construction of bridges, improvement of roads and amenities for tourists.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Countdown for removal of LDF govt has started: PM Modi.<p>Amidst his busy schedules, Pinarayi often tries to maintain time schedules. Even though his campaign meetings are scheduled from 10 am onwards, he reaches his MLA office at the Pinarayi convention centre close to his home well in advance. After a brief discussion with party local leaders, he will start the campaign. His teenager grandson Ishan could be also seen accompanying the 80 year old leader in his campaign trail.</p><p>Party workers are ensuring a festive mood at the campaign meeting points of Vijayan, with red decorations using party flags and red balloons, t-shirts with Vijayan's pictures and band performance. Even red umbrellas with CPM's party symbols are also distributed to the participants in view of the scorching summer. Cultural programmes like drama are also organised as part of the campaign meetings.</p><p>In his address at the campaign meeting, Vijayan's key focus will be to attack the Congress-led United Democratic Front, which is the main opposition party in Kerala. He also highlights his government's welfare and development initiatives. </p><p>People, cutting across gender and age, could be also seen trying for a chance for selfies or stretching their arms for the shake-hand from the most influential leader of the CPM in the country now.</p><p>Vijayan's victory margin at Dharmadam increased from 36,905 in 2016 to 50,123 in 2021. He is now taking on Congress candidate V P Abdul Rasheed and BJP leader K Ranjith.</p>