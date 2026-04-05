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Kerala assembly elections 2026 | Pinarayi tells a different story about CM Vijayan

After campaigning across the state, Vijayan has resumed campaigning in Dharmadam, from where he is seeking mandate for the third time in a row.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:37 IST
KeralaCPI(M)Pinarayi VijayankannurPinarayiKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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