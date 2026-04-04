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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Poll fever overshadows summer heat in Palakkad

Amidst the hot breeze, campaign vehicles of the Congress, the CPI(M) and the BJP are seen moving even when the sun is directly overhead.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaCPI(M)PalakkadAssembly elections

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