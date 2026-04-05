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Kerala assembly elections 2026 | Poll Vault: Green Elections!

The CEO insists in the booklet 'Green Assembly Elections 2026' that candidates, parties and the polls officials should avoid plastics, PVV and disposable materials.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsIndia PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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