Kerala assembly elections 2026 | Poll Vault: Green Elections!

<p>5,972 tonnes of waste! That is what the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has estimated as waste generation due to elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-cpim-faces-rebel-challenge-in-citadel-kannur-3957170">Kerala</a>, if there were 2,100 candidates. Of this, 2,150 tonnes will be banners and hoardings. </p><p>Kerala has only 883 candidates this time but the CEO insists in the booklet 'Green Assembly Elections 2026' that candidates, parties and the polls officials should avoid plastics, PVV and disposable materials. </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State heading towards financial bankruptcy under LDF: Siddaramaiah.<p>Candidates should use only campaign materials made from government-approved products, 100 per cent cotton or plastic-free paper or recyclable polyethylene. They were also advised to carry steel water bottles to avoid using disposable plastic bottles.</p>