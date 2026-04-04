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Rahul Gandhi alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan linked to those attacking minorities, slams 'LDF-BJP tie up'

Gandhi alleged that what was disturbing leaders and workers within the Left was a "hidden hand" guiding the LDF.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 07:04 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

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