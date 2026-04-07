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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State CEO's voting awareness drive video goes viral

The lyrics in the video song go like "This is your vote and our state needs your vote... one goal can change the game, and one vote can alter the fate".
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:52 IST
KeralaKerala NewsViralKerala elections

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