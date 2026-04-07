Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State CEO's voting awareness drive video goes viral

<p>Encouraging people to cast their vote in the upcoming<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/when-a-winning-playbook-travels-why-congresss-karnatakatelangana-strategy-is-faltering-in-kerala-3958018"> Assembly polls</a>, a dance video featuring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala's </a>Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar was posted on Instagram. It quickly grabbed attention and went viral on social media.</p><p>The 1.33-minute reel was a part of the voting awareness drive aimed at motivating young voters to walk into the polling booths for the April 9 Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Notably, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had launched the video song at Kochi earlier.</p>.<p>The video opens to capture Kelkar dancing on the seashore with top officials involved in the conduct of elections, including District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram Anu Kumari, and Assistant Collector Dr Sivasakthivel. </p>.<p>The lyrics in the video song go like "This is your vote and our state needs your vote... one goal can change the game, and one vote can alter the fate".</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Free Uber rides, halwa -- steps taken by EC to turn voting by youth in Kerala into celebration.<p>To encourage young voters, the Election Commission has introduced several initiatives, including providing 'halwa' to first-time voters in Kerala.</p>.<p>Uber will offer free rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>State-run SupplyCo is also reportedly considering providing rice flour at Re 1 on April 10 and 11, following the election.</p>