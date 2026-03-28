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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Vellappally family continues to have a foot in two boats

While the father-son duo are often criticized for trying to have their feet in two boats, now Natesan's wife Preethi Natesan is also chipping in by predicting a BJP-NDA sweep.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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