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Kerala assembly elections: Communal connotations colour poll campaigns

CPM and the Congress — in an effort to woo Muslim voters — are accusing each other of having struck covert deals with the BJP.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 21:33 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 21:33 IST
BJPCongressKeralaCPMKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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