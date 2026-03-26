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Kerala Assembly elections: Tripura CM Manik Saha to campaign for BJP

The CM is scheduled to address a mega BJP election convention in Kannur in support of BJP candidate Prasanth Malavayal.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 23:22 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 23:22 IST
KeralaTripuraManik SahaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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