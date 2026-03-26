Kerala Assembly elections: Tripura CM Manik Saha to campaign for BJP

<p>Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will address two rallies in Kerala for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-rahul-gandhi-alleges-ldf-bjp-collusion-as-kerala-campaign-heats-up-3944566">assembly elections</a>, according to an official statement on Wednesday.</p><p>He will leave on Thursday for the southern state where elections will be held on April 9.</p>.LDF rule destroyed health sector in Kerala, created more bars: Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>The CM is scheduled to address a mega BJP election convention in Kannur in support of BJP candidate Prasanth Malavayal, who is contesting from the Kalpetta Assembly constituency on Thursday, the statement said.</p><p>It stated that Saha will also address another grand election convention in Dharmadom on the same day in support of BJP candidate K Renith, who is contesting against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom Assembly seat.</p>