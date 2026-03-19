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Kerala Assembly Elections | 'Will contest only if Congress allows': MP K Sudhakaran

The Congress leadership stuck to its stand that sitting MPs need not contest the assembly polls.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsK Sudhakaran

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