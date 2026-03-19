<p>Thiruvananthapuram: After days of hectic discussions and high drama, the Congress leadership is learnt to have decided not to succumb to the pressure tactics of Kerala MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-sudhakaran">K Sudhakaran</a> for contesting the assembly elections.</p><p>Sudhakaran told reporters in Delhi on Thursday night that he would continue to work for the Congress. "I will contest only if the party allows. I will continue to work for the party. There was no question of me leaving the party," said Sudhakaran.</p><p>Earlier during the day there were reports that the AICC decided to allow Sudhakaran to contest. His supporters in Kannur also celebrated by bursting crackers. </p>.Congress MP Sudhakaran invokes lifelong sacrifices as he eyes Assembly return.<p>The Congress leadership stuck to its stand that sitting MPs need not contest the assembly polls. Pressure from some other MPs, including Adoor Prakash, to contest the assembly polls was learnt to be the reason why the Congress leadership remained firm on its decision not to give exemption to any MPs.</p><p>Sudhakaran was learnt to have imposed pressure till the last minute by citing his influence in many constituencies in the state, including Peravoor in Kannur where Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph is contesting against former health minister K K Shailaja.</p><p>The AICC, which released a first list of 55 candidates for Kerala on Tuesday, is likely to release the list of around 40 more candidates on Thursday night itself.</p><p>Sitting Congress MLA of Perumbavoor near Kochi Eldhose Kunnapillil is also likely to be denied seat as a sexual assault case is pending against him and it is likely to be considered by the court soon.</p>