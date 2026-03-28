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Kerala Assembly Polls 2026: Electioneering becoming more communal

Political analysts point out that the recent trends are the outcome of the active role of BJP-RSS in Kerala politics.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsAssembly election

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