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Kerala Assembly polls: Complaint against BJP candidate’s 'Hindu MLA' remark

The KSU has also filed complaints with police and officials regarding the purported speech of Guruvayur NDA candidate B Gopalakrishnan.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndia Politics

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