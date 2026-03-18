Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Assembly polls: Finalising of Congress candidates drags on

The screening committee meeting in Delhi was reportedly progressing till late on Wednesday night.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsCongressKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us