<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Resentment among the Christian churches in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a> over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill introduced in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lok%20Sabha">Lok Sabha</a> the other day has come out in the open.</p><p>The churches fear that it was a move targeting the Christian community-run organisations that receive foreign contributions. </p><p>The issue is likely to pose a setback to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP</a> in the poll-bound state that has over 18 per cent Christian population.</p>.Kerala assembly elections: Communal connotations colour poll campaigns.<p>The provisions in the bill to seize the properties of NGOs in case of suspension, cancellation and non renewal of licence as well as to consider the licence of an organisation as deemed to have cancelled in case of rejection of application for renewal or non filing of application are seen by the churches as moves to tighten Centre's grip over the NGOs.</p><p>The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India and Kerala Catholic Bishops Council have expressed concerns over it. </p><p>Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church Changanasserry diocese Thomas Tharayil said that foreign funds were used only for purposes like imparting education to children and running hospitals. "The Centre's fresh moves were portraying charity activities being done with foreign donations in a bad light. Already there is stringent monitoring and regulations of foreign fund utilisation," he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Development focus replaces Sabarimala temple issue.<p>Catholic Congress global director Fr. Philip Kaviyil told <em>DH</em> that many such moves by the centre were obviously creating an impression that a community was being targeted.</p><p>Union Minister of State for minority affairs George Kurian, who is contesting the Assembly elections in Kerala, said that it could not be considered as a move targeting Christian community as a large number of Hindu organisations were also accepting foreign donations.</p><p>At present Kerala has 3090 FCRA registered organisations. But only 1023 are active. While 1218 are cancelled, 849 are deemed to be cancelled or expired as per the Ministry of Home Affairs data.</p><p>AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that the BJP leaders who visited churches with cakes during Christmas are now trying to target them by bringing in fresh provisions in the FCRA laws.</p><p>The BJP is already suffering setbacks in its Christian outreach efforts in Kerala over the back to back incidents of attack on nuns and priests at many places.</p>