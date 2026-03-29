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Kerala Assembly polls: Set back for BJP as FCRA (Amendment) Bill triggers concerns among churches

The churches fear that it was a move targeting the Christian community-run organisations that receive foreign contributions.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndia Politicschurch

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