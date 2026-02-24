Kerala assembly rejects Governor's alterations to policy address; house adjourned

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala assembly on Tuesday rejected a demand of Governor Rajendra Arlekar that the policy address read by him, with alterations from the one approved by the Cabinet, should be considered as the official one.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/pinarayi-vijayans-personal-messages-to-employees-ahead-of-kerala-assembly-polls-spark-data-misuse-charge-3908834">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> said that it was unconstitutional for the Governor to unilaterally make changes in the policy address approved by the cabinet. Though there were earlier instances of governors omitting portions in the policy address, the then speakers had ruled that the one approved by the cabinet would be the official one. There were also Supreme Court directives in this regard, Vijayan pointed out.</p><p>Based on the Chief Minister's reply, speaker A N Shamseer said that the Governor's letter need not be considered.</p><p>Kerala governor had made omissions and alterations in three portions of the policy address that criticizes the centre over financial stress of the state, delay in getting nod for bills passed by the assembly and in portions on tax devolution and finance commission grants.</p><p>Meanwhile, the ongoing session of the assembly, which could be the last session before the assembly polls, was adjourned sine die on Tuesday even as it was scheduled till March 30 in view of opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front's protest.</p>.Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as 'Keralam'.<p>Almost all the days of the current session were disrupted by the opposition demanding resignation of Devaswom minister V N Vasavan in view of the Sabarimala gold heist.</p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised that the opposition was fearing debates in the house and hence continuously disrupted the last session ahead of the polls. </p><p>The house also passed a set of bills including the Nativity Card bill which provides for issuing permanent nativity cards to the people of Kerala. </p><p>Even as the nativity card was highlighted by the left-front government as one to address the concerns among some sections of the minority communities over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the state government itself clarified that the nativity card and citizenship were different.</p>