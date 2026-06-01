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Homeindiakerala

Kerala Assembly sat fewer days than planned during LDF's second term, new study finds

It found that the Assembly recorded 28 fewer sitting days than the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly, which met for 232 days across 22 sessions.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsKeralaLDF

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