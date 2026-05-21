Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala assembly witnesses former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM rebels break the ice after fallout

The curious question doing the rounds was whether Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPM leaders would greet the pro-tem speaker after swearing in.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsKeralaIndiaPinarayi VijayanCPM

Follow us on :

Follow Us