Kerala assembly witnesses former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM rebels break the ice after fallout

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/pinarayi-vijayan-elected-as-leader-of-opposition-in-kerala-4003109">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> greeting CPM rebel MLA G Sudhakaran was the highlight of the swearing-in of newly elected members of the 16th Kerala legislative assembly on Thursday.</p><p>The Kerala assembly also witnessed three BJP MLAs swearing-in for the first time, an IUML MLA taking oath in Kannada and Chief Minister V D Satheesan again using his full name while taking the oath.</p><p>Ever since the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front decided to make former CPM senior leader G Sudhakaran the pro-tem speaker, the curious question doing the rounds was whether Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPM leaders would greet the pro-tem speaker after swearing in. </p><p>During the election campaigns Vijayan and other CPM leaders had come down heavily against Sudhakaran for contesting as rebel with UDF's support at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha. Vijayan even made derogatory remarks against him. Sudhakaran was expelled from the party after he openly accused the party leadership of sidelining and abusing him</p><p>However, the frictions were not evident in the house. As Vijayan took the oath and proceeded towards the pro-tem speaker's dais to greet him, Sudhakaran too moved towards Vijayan. The two shook hands and had a brief chat as other members eagerly looked on.</p><p>Two other MLAs who won as CPM rebels, V. Kunhikrishnan and T. K. Govindan, also greeted Vijayan, who is the present opposition leader.</p>.BJP to contest Kerala Speaker election, fields Gopakumar.<p><strong>Oath in Kannada</strong></p><p>Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf of IUML took the oath in Kannada as the region has a large number of Kannadiga population. F Raja, Congress MLA from Devikulam in Idukki, took oath in Tamil in view of the large Tamil speaking population in the region that shares borders with Tamil Nadu. Most others took oaths in Malayalam while a few took oaths in English.</p><p>The BJP reopened its account in the Kerala assembly with party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan and B Gopakumar swearing in. Earlier the BJP had one seat in 2016, which the party lost in 2021.</p><p>Former BJP leader Sandeep Varier, who shifted to Congress and won from CPM stronghold Thrikaripur in Kasargod took oath by holding a copy of the Constitution.</p><p>Former chief minister Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen, who carried out most of his election campaign in bicycle, reached the assembly premises in bicycle wearing a t-shirt with Oommen Chandy's picture.</p><p>Despite a row over the Chief Minister using his full name while swearing in, Satheesan used his full name Vadasseri Damodaran Menon Satheesan while swearing-in as MLA.</p><p><strong>Speaker election on Friday</strong></p><p>Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will contest as UDF candidate in the election for speaker to be held on Friday. The left front is likely to field CPM leader A C Moideen and BJP planning to field B B Gopakumar. Since UDF has a majority of 102 in the 140 member house, Radhakrishnan will emerge as the winner.</p>