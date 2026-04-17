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Kerala BDS student dies after alleged loan app harassment over recovery

The case was registered at Chakkarakkallu police station here based on a complaint filed by the cyber cell of the police on April 16, nearly a week after the student's death.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeharassmentLoan appsloan defaultdentalBDS

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