<p>Some key candidates in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Kerala">Kerala </a>Assembly election, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, are facing threat of name sake candidates as the last date of withdrawing nominations ended on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/BJP">BJP</a> alleged that Rajeev Kumar G, who is contesting from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, is a name sake candidate fielded by CPI (M) candidate V Sivankutty. </p><p>Rajeev Kumar G S is a CPI (M) branch secretary and a known figure in the locality as a CPI (M) worker. Sivankutty, who is also a minister, is playing cheap politics owing to fear of failure, alleged BJP leaders.</p>.DH Interview | Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 'Muslim voters not yet ready to support BJP in state', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar.<p>As many as 890 candidates are in the fray in the 140 seats in the state. In the 2021 assembly election there were 957 candidates. </p><p>Koduvally in Kozhikode has the maximum number of candidates at 13, while there are only three candidates in six constituencies.</p><p>While there are many independent candidates with similar names, including one A M Vijayan from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency Kannur, dissident left-front MLA P V Anvar, who is now contesting against public works minister P A Muhammed Riyaz at Beypore in Kozhikode, faces threat of four candidates with similar name.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's Surendran eyes breakthrough in Manjeshwar after string of near misses.<p>IUML candidate at Manjeshwar A K M Ashraf could heave a sigh of relief as Socialist Democratic Party of India withdrew their candidate Ashraf K M. </p><p>Manjeshwar is witnessing a tight fight with former BJP state president K Surendran, who lost by just 89 votes in 2016 and 745 votes in 2021. </p><p>Name sake candidates were considered to have played the spoilsport for Surendran.</p><p>Many name sake candidates have withdrawn their nomination by Thursday.</p>