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Kerala: BJP criticises CPI (M) over namesake candidate against Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP alleged that Rajeev Kumar G, who is contesting from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, is a name sake candidate fielded by CPI (M) candidate V Sivankutty.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaCPI(M)India Politics

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