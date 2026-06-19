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Kerala Budget 2026 | UDF govt aims at making state a port city and aviation logistic hub

On the welfare front, the budget announced a health insurance scheme in the name of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy offering coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsbudgetUDFV D SatheesanState budgetkerala politics

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