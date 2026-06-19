Kerala Budget 2026 | UDF govt aims at making state a port city and aviation logistic hub

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The maiden <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget">budget </a>of the newly-formed Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) ministry headed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan </a>aims at making Kerala a port city, aviation logistic hub and rare earth corridor.</p><p>On the welfare front, the budget presented by Satheesan, who also holds the Finance Ministry portfolio, announced a health insurance scheme in the name of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy offering coverage of up to Rs. 25 lakh, which was one of the five 'Indira guarantees' promised during the election campaign.</p>.Kerala govt won't withdraw from PMSHRI; will implement it conditionally: CM VD Satheesan.<p>By leveraging the potential of the 600 kilometre long coastline, two major international ports and 17 minor ports, the UDF government plans to make Kerala a port city under 'Mission Samudra'. </p><p>The key component of the mission will be Improving the road and rail connectivity to the ports, setting up of ship manufacturing of maintenance hub to cater even motherships, promoting seaborne freight transport, port-led industries, logistics and allied shipping activities, promoting maritime tourism and education and setting up of a maritime museum.</p><p>A maritime policy would be introduced and public-private partnership would be initiated. An amount of Rs 400 crore is allotted for the mission, said the Chief Minister.</p><p>Satheesan said that various infrastructure development projects will be formulated to position Kerala as South India’s premier aviation-logistics hub especially in the export-logistics and tourism sector. Rs 200 crore is earmarked for the preliminary activities of this hub. </p><p>Another key development initiative is to develop a Southern Kerala economic corridor and rare earth and critical minerals corridor to leverage the potential of the rare earth deposits of the coastal areas of the southern states. Rs 150 crore has been allotted for the initiative which could attract massive private investment. </p><p>"It'll ensure Kerala’s position at the vanguard of the nation's strategic and maritime development sectors in the future," said Satheesan.</p>