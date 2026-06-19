Kerala budget bets on AI, elderly care and anti-ragging Act

<p>While the UDF government's decision to form a new department for welfare of elderly persons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a> received wide attention, the budget proposes a comprehensive 'Silver economic policy' incorporating eldercare services, retirement infrastructure, innovations in geriatric healthcare and elderly entrepreneurship.</p><p>A care giver training programme of international standards will be initiated to ensure proper care for elders and job opportunities to youths, said Chief Minister V D Satheesan who presented the maiden budget of his government on Friday.</p><p>To tap Gen-Z's creative abilities and technological excellence, Satheesan said that schemed to bring the younger generation together to develop Kerala's startups, innovation hubs, research centers and smart industries would be initiated with focus on fields like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data science, Internet of Things, and Virtual reality.</p><p>Targeting the youth, the budget also announced schemes like Global watch tower to identify the global changes in employment and skill sector and equip the youth to tap the potential. Aimed at making Kerala a destination for higher education, the budget proposes establishing 'Kerala knowledge valley' and attracting high-ranked national and international universities.</p>.Kerala Budget 2026 | UDF govt aims at making state a port city and aviation logistic hub.<p>In the wake of several brutal ragging incidents, the Chief Minister announced the introduction of 'Sidharthan student distress app' and 'Sidharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Act' to prevent ragging. The initiatives were named after Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Wayanad, who died allegedly following brutal ragging.</p><p>The innovative schemes announced in the budget include a culinary institute to introduce Kerala's unique culinary art and taste to the world and introduction of 'Brand Keralam' to promote state's traditional and indigenous products like spices, seafood, handloom, Ayurvedic formulations, cashew and coir—produces in the global market.</p><p>The budget presented amidst acute financial crunches of the state lacked any major revenue generation schemes like tax hikes. Even as tax on e-vehicles priced above Rs. 40 lakh will be increased, tax on cheaper e-vehicles have been reduced.</p><p>Private transport buses have been given 50 percent tax concession in view of the loss they are suffering after introduction of free travel for women and transgender persons in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's ordinary bus services. Tax concessions have been announced for all India permit buses and trailers lorries.</p><p>'Land Reforms 2.0' aimed at reforming outdated land use regulations, creation of Land bank for utilising surplus and unused land parcels belonging to various departments and public sector undertakings for development purposes and easing procedures for converting land for commercial enterprises are other key proposals.</p>