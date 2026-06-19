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Homeindiakerala

Kerala budget bets on AI, elderly care and anti-ragging Act

Targeting the youth, the budget also announced schemes like Global watch tower to identify the global changes in employment and skill sector and equip the youth to tap the potential.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsCongressKerala NewsbudgetArtificial IntelligenceV D Satheesan

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