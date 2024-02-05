Kerala budget: FM hikes support price of rubber; agri sector gets Rs 1,698 cr

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly by allocating Rs 1,698.30 crore for the struggling agriculture sector and increasing the minimum support price for rubber to Rs 180 from Rs 170.

He also set aside Rs 50 crore for extreme poverty eradication and announced Rs 134.42 crore for the cooperative sector.

Tabling the fourth budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, Balagopal said that though the state is facing an economic crunch and the Centre allegedly imposing financial restrictions, the LDF government would not show any compromise in the development front.