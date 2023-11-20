Kerala bus operator loses Rs 1.1L as fine to motor vehicles dept in ‘Sabarimala season’

Thiruvananthapuram: A tourist bus and its owner have hit the headlines in Kerala for ‘locking horns’ with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).
The bus that resumed Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) service on Saturday after a month-long legal battle against the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department was intercepted by the enforcement officials of both states at several spots.
Citing permit norm violations, they slapped fines and asked him to pay taxes, which together totalled to around Rs 1.1 lakh.
Bus owner Baby Gireesh, who was injured in an accident earlier, alleged that actions against him were vindictive.
“It is also a ploy to help the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation get passengers in the route in view of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season,” he said.
‘Robin’ bus and its owner Gireesh have already gained public support. Kerala MVD’s frequent checking of the vehicle had even triggered protests from the passengers and public.
Meanwhile, the MVD is sticking to its version that the bus was violating the contract carriage permit norms by operating as a stage carrier. But, the bus operator’s claim is that there are relaxations in the norms concerned and therefore, he would move court.
Permit violation
Gireesh, who has been a bus operator for many years, started the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore service in August. Initially, the bus’s fitness certificate was cancelled by the MVD and later it was booked for permit violation. But Gireesh approached the local court and then the high court, and secured the orders to operate the bus.
The MVD officials seemed to be provoked over Gireesh’s critical remarks against them after getting the court order in his favour. Video clips of Gireesh’s statements against motor vehicles department officials had also gone viral on social media.