Kerala bus owner, enforcement officials lock horns

Thiruvananthapuram: A tourist bus and its owner are hitting the headlines in Kerala for locking horns with the motor vehicles department.
The bus that resumed Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) service on Saturday after a month long legal battle against the state motor vehicles department had been stopped by the enforcement officials of both states at several spots and imposed with fines and taxes totaling around Rs. 1.10 lakh citing permit norm violations.
The bus owner Baby Girish, who is suffering from leg and hand disabilities due to a road accident, alleges of vindictive action. He also said that it was a ploy to help the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to get passengers in the route in view of Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
Robin bus and its owner Girish have already gained much public support. The motor vehicles department's frequent checking of the vehicle had even triggered protest from passengers and public.
The motor vehicles department is sticking to its version that the bus was violating the contract carriage permit norms by operating as stage carrier. The bus operator claims that there were relaxations for it and hence he would move court.
Girish, who has been a bus operator over the last many years, started the Pathanamthitta - Coimbatore service in August. Initially the bus 's fitness certificate was canceled by the motor vehicle department and later it was booked for permit violation. But Girish approached the local court and the High Court also got orders to operate the bus.
The motor vehicles department officials seemed to be provoked over Gireesh's critical remarks against them after getting a court order in his favor. Video footage of Gireesh's statements against motor vehicles department officials had also gone viral on social media.