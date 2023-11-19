Kerala bus owner, enforcement officials lock horns

Thiruvananthapuram: A tourist bus and its owner are hitting the headlines in Kerala for locking horns with the motor vehicles department.

The bus that resumed Pathanamthitta (Kerala) - Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) service on Saturday after a month long legal battle against the state motor vehicles department had been stopped by the enforcement officials of both states at several spots and imposed with fines and taxes totaling around Rs. 1.10 lakh citing permit norm violations.

The bus owner Baby Girish, who is suffering from leg and hand disabilities due to a road accident, alleges of vindictive action. He also said that it was a ploy to help the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to get passengers in the route in view of Sabarimala pilgrimage season.