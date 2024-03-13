JOIN US
Homeindiakerala

Kerala cabinet directs advocate general to take 'swift' legal action against CAA

Last Updated 13 March 2024, 13:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday directed the state advocate general to swiftly take further legal steps against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was notified on March 11 by the Ministry of Home Affairs just days ahead of Lok Sabha election.

Kerala had earlier filed a petition against CAA at the Supreme Court as per Article 131 of the Constitution.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, even as the Centre notified the rules for implementation of CAA, Kerala is firm on its stand that it will "not be implemented" in Kerala.

"Hence the Cabinet decided to direct the advocate general to take further legal measures in this regard swiftly," it said.

Kerala's Indian Union Muslim League and CPM's youth outfit Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had filed petitions at Apex Court, seeking stay on CAA implementation.

Congress leader and former opposition leader in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala also filed a petition at the top court seeking stay on CAA.

Congress holds dharna outside Kerala Raj Bhavan against CAA

The Congress, meanwhile, on Wednesday staged a protest at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The party raised the slogan 'CAA will be thrown in the Arabian sea' at the protest.

A top leadership meeting of state unit of Congress decided to go ahead with stirs until the Centre withdraws the CAA.

(Published 13 March 2024, 13:41 IST)
