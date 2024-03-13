Kerala cabinet directs advocate general to take 'swift' legal action against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday directed the state advocate general to swiftly take further legal steps against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was notified on March 11 by the Ministry of Home Affairs just days ahead of Lok Sabha election.

Kerala had earlier filed a petition against CAA at the Supreme Court as per Article 131 of the Constitution.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, even as the Centre notified the rules for implementation of CAA, Kerala is firm on its stand that it will "not be implemented" in Kerala.

"Hence the Cabinet decided to direct the advocate general to take further legal measures in this regard swiftly," it said.