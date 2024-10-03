Kerala Cabinet directs three different probes into Thrissur Pooram disruption issue

<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that the cabinet has directed three different probes into Thrissur Pooram disruption issue. </p><p>This comes after the Congress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/thrissur-pooram-disruption-cm-vijayan-protecting-adgp-ajithkumar-says-congress-3207845">last week </a>intensified its criticism of the CM, accusing him of protecting ADGP M R Ajithkumar, who is facing allegations of disrupting the Thrissur Pooram, and reiterated its demand for a judicial probe into the matter.</p><p>The Thrissur Pooram, which was held on April 19, was disrupted, and action was taken against the city police commissioner and the assistant commissioner.</p><p>For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the wee hours, was held in broad daylight on a pooram day in Thrissur, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.</p><p>More to follow...</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>