Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Cabinet directs three different probes into Thrissur Pooram disruption issue

The Thrissur Pooram, which was held on April 19, was disrupted, and action was taken against the city police commissioner and the assistant commissioner.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 07:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 07:03 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us