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Homeindiakerala

Kerala Cabinet portfolios: CM Satheesan keeps 35 depts, Chennithala gets Home

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty will handle seven departments including Industries, IT and Textiles.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsKeralaRamesh ChennithalaV D Satheesan

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