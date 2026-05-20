Kerala Cabinet portfolios: CM Satheesan keeps 35 depts, Chennithala gets Home

<p>The UDF government in Kerala announced portfolios for its new 21-member Cabinet on Wednesday, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan keeping 35 departments including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports for himself. </p><p>Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given Home, Vigilance and three other departments in the Cabinet. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty will handle seven departments including Industries, IT and Textiles. </p><p>The government submitted the portfolio allocation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.</p>.Kerala CM Satheesan says UDF was unaware full rendition of Vande Mataram would be sung at swearing-in.<p>Check out the portfolios of other ministers here: </p><p>Roji M John (Congress) - Higher Education</p><p>A P Anil Kumar (Congress) - Land and Revenue</p><p>N. Shamsudheen (IUML) - General Education </p><p>Sunny Joseph (Congress) - Electricity, Environment</p><p>K Muraleedharan (Congress) - Health, Devaswoms</p>