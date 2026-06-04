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Homeindiakerala

Kerala Cabinet recommends CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death case

In addition, the Cabinet directed the Revenue Department to take steps to provide a job on compassionate grounds to Babu's daughter.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsKeralaCBI

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