Kerala Cabinet recommends CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death case

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government in Kerala on Thursday recommended a CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu in 2024.</p>.<p>The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a>.</p>.<p>Addressing the media after the meeting, Satheesan said the Cabinet had recommended a CBI probe to the Central Government, considering the representation submitted by the late Naveen Babu's wife.</p>.<p>In addition, the Cabinet directed the Revenue Department to take steps to provide a job on compassionate grounds to Babu's daughter.</p>.Kerala government orders CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death case, CPI(M) questions move.<p>Babu's family sought the chief minister's intervention because they were dissatisfied with the police investigation into the case, which triggered a political controversy in Kerala in 2024.</p>.<p>Former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya is the sole accused in the case.</p>.<p>Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on 14 October 2024, a day after Divya allegedly made corruption allegations against him at a public farewell function held at the Kannur District Collectorate.</p>.<p>Facing criticism from the then Opposition parties, the CPI(M) leadership in Kannur removed Divya from her post.</p>.<p>She was later demoted from the party's district committee to its branch committee and stripped of all elected positions within the party. </p>