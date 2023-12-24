Kerala cabinet reshuffle: Two former ministers to be inducted

Thiruvananthapuram: In a cabinet reshuffle in Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, two ministers have resigned and two former ministers will be inducted.

Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil of Indian National League and Transport Minister Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress are stepping down, while K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Ramachandran Kadannappalli of Congress (S) are being inducted to the cabinet.

The reshuffle is being done as per a seat-sharing understanding made among the coalition parties with only one MLA each in the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government during the government formation in 2021.