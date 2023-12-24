Kerala cabinet reshuffle: Two former ministers to be inducted

Thiruvananthapuram: In a cabinet reshuffle in Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, two ministers have resigned and two former ministers will be inducted.
Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil of Indian National League and Transport Minister Antony Raju of Janadhipathya Kerala Congress are stepping down, while K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Ramachandran Kadannappalli of Congress (S) are being inducted to the cabinet.
The reshuffle is being done as per a seat-sharing understanding made among the coalition parties with only one MLA each in the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government during the government formation in 2021.
Ganesh Kumar had earlier served as transport and forest minister, while Kadannappalli had earlier served as minister for ports and devaswom. Hence, Kumar may be given the transport portfolio and Kadannappalli may get ports portfolio.
The swearing-in is tentatively scheduled for December 29.
Interestingly, the swearing-in of the new ministers by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is going to take place amidst intense differences between the Governor and the government.
The CPM government even wrote to the Centre recently accusing the Governor of trying to create law and order problems. The state also recently witnessed pro-CPM student outfit blocking the Governor's vehicle and showing him black flag in protest against nominating persons with BJP-RSS links to universities.