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Kerala cabinet talks intensify as Congress tries to placate Ramesh Chennithala with possible cabinet role

It is learnt that if persuaded to join the Cabinet, Chennithala, who is a former Home Minister, may insist on retaining the Home portfolio.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:45 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian politcsRamesh ChennithalaV D Satheesan

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