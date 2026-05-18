Kerala capital becomes sea of white; thousands of UDF workers turn up for V D Satheesan's swearing-in

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> capital turned into a sea of white as thousands of UDF workers and supporters from across the state gathered here on Monday for the oath taking ceremony of the Congress-led government which came back to power after a decade-long Left rule with a thumping victory in the assembly polls.</p><p>While the pavilion set up at the central stadium for the oath-taking was packed to capacity with UDF workers and supporters, wearing white khadi shirts and 'mundu', waving flags of the various alliance partners and shouting slogans in favour of the coalition.</p><p>The crowd, including children, were present at the venue, braving the humid weather.</p><p>Many others who could not get entry into the venue were seen gathering around the stadium in large numbers.</p>.V D Satheesan takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Kerala; 20 others sworn in.<p>Many people told reporters that they have waited for 10 years to see their alliance back in power and asserted that it would be a great government.</p><p>"When a UDF government comes back to power after 10 years, it will energise every Congress worker," they said and shouted -- "team UDF and UDF zindabad".</p><p>They also danced to the beats of drums being played inside and outside the pavilion, celebrating the return of their alliance to power.</p><p>Since 8 am, party leaders, MLA elects and MPs were seen arriving at the venue one after the other.</p><p>Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and top party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others are scheduled to attend the swearing-in.</p><p>Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the state capital ahead of the high-profile event.</p><p>Special traffic arrangements have also been made in view of the large number of VIPs and UDF supporters arriving in the city.</p><p>Traffic and parking regulations are in effect from 7 am to 4 pm in the capital city.</p><p>The Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, with results declared on May 4. The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, the LDF secured 35, and the BJP won 3.</p><p>The MLAs are scheduled to take oath on May 21, followed by the election of the Assembly Speaker on May 22. The Governor's policy address is scheduled for May 29, and the state budget is likely to be presented by June 5.</p>