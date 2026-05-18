Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala capital becomes sea of white; thousands of UDF workers turn up for V D Satheesan's swearing-in

Many others who could not get entry into the venue were seen gathering around the stadium in large numbers.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 05:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsThiruvananthapuramUDF

Follow us on :

Follow Us