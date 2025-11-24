<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the Christmas season approaches, the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church has urged the believers to ensure an eco-friendly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/christmas">Christmas</a> celebration as well as to avoid corporate products posing threat to ecology.</p><p>Avoiding plastic for decorating Christmas trees and replacing plastic coated paper cups and plates with steel plates at cups are among the set of advisories that the church issued.</p><p>The church also urged its members to use public transport facilities or indulge in vehicle pooling as far as possible.</p>.The Christmas crockery.<p>The ecological commission of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, which has around 1,600 parishes across the country, has come out with the advisory. It has been circulated to all the parishes.</p><p>Ecological commission convenor father V M Mathew said that a similar initiative made during the last Christmas season received good response. Hence it is now being further strengthened, he told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The other advisories of the church for eco-friendly Christmas celebrations are to avoid crackers, using locally available ecofriendly and biodegradable materials for making Christmas trees, avoid high intensity lightings and sounds and distribute recycled materials like cloth bags from used dress as Christmas gifts.</p><p>The church also advised that corporate products that pose threat to ecology should be avoided during the 25 days penance. Believers are also urged to pool vehicles or use public transportations.</p>