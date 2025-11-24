Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala church calls for eco-friendly Christmas celebration

The church also urged its members to use public transport facilities or indulge in vehicle pooling as far as possible.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 13:19 IST
India NewsKeralaChristmaseco-friendly

Follow us on :

Follow Us