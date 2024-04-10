Kerala church opens gates for Eid prayers

Hailing the Church authorities, K M Hussain Majeri, a digital creator, wrote on his Facebook, 'This is 'the real Kerala Story'.' Jouhar Trippanachi, who attended the Eidgah at the Church ground, said, 'Today was a heartwarming Eid day at the joint Eidgah held at CSI Church Ground, Manjeri.' 'The Eidgah is a platform for unity and religious friendship within the community. Such instances are very chilling in this demonic age where conscious efforts are being made to divide people in the name of religion.