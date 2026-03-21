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Kerala CM blames past central policies for energy crisis; urges urgent corrective steps

In a statement, Vijayan said the ongoing conflict situation in West Asia had further aggravated the crisis, pushing India's energy security into uncertainty.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

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